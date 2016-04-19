The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

A unit of U.S. industrial conglomerate Textron Inc (TXT.N) said on Tuesday it has won a contract from Boeing Co (BA.N) to design and manufacture flight simulators for 777X aircraft.

The 10-year deal strengthens Textron's ties to Boeing and gives it a grip on full flight simulation for one of the planemaker's signature long-haul aircraft, whose older models relied on rival suppliers CAE Inc (CAE.TO) and L-3 Communications Holdings Inc (LLL.N) for flight training, executives from the unit of Textron said in an interview.

The division, TRU Simulation + Training Inc, will produce a suite of equipment to instruct pilots on flying and landing the aircraft in a range of situations, in time for the 2020 delivery date Boeing has set for the first 777X.

The executives did not disclose the monetary value of the contract.

"It remains a very competitive segment" of the market, said the unit's chief executive, Ian Walsh, adding that simulator contracts at top manufacturers such as Boeing "are the hardest to win."

TRU said it won a contract to develop and supply a full flight training suite for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft less than two years ago.

