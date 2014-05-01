SEATTLE Here are key dates in Boeing's schedule for creating new derivative models of its 737, 777 and 787 jetliners, and order tallies of competing Boeing and Airbus models.
Entry into service of new Boeing derivatives: 2014
787-9 2017
737 MAX 8 2018
787-10
737MAX 9 2019
737MAX 7 2020
777X
Here are key milestones for development of the 737MAX and 777X, and current orders 737MAX
Launch - 2011
Top-level design - 2012
Firm configuration - 2013
Detailed design - 2014
Build - 2015
First flight - 2016
Entry into service - 2017
FIRM 737MAX ORDERS: 1,939
FIRM AIRBUS A320neo ORDERS: 2,667
777X
Launch - 2013
Top-level design - 2014
Firm configuration - 2015
Detailed design - 2016
Production begins - 2017
Flight testing - 2019
First delivery - 2020
FIRM 777X ORDERS: 66, ORDERS AND COMMITMENTS: 300
FIRM AIRBUS A350 ORDERS: 812
