TOKYO The Bank of Japan will consider offering funds beyond one year in money market operations to dampen bond market volatility, sources familiar with its thinking said, in a sign of the bank's resolve to keep a spike in yields from eroding the effect of its ultra-easy policy.

The longest period for which the central bank offers funds in fixed-rate market operations is currently one year.

Central bankers are entertaining the idea of expanding that to two years, for the first time ever, in order to bring more flexibility by pumping longer-term cheap money into markets, as advocated by some market participants at a meeting with BOJ officials on Wednesday, the sources said.

Any such move would require a change in the BOJ's internal rules and needs approval by its nine board members, who may discuss the idea as early as its next policy review on June 10-11 after scrutinizing market moves beforehand.

"Taming market volatility and putting downward pressure on yields are the BOJ's priorities," one of the sources said.

"The idea must be scrutinized based on whether it meets the BOJ's overall policy objective," another source said on condition of anonymity.

For now, the BOJ feels it can soothe bond market jitters through minor fine-tuning adjustments to its market operations that were announced on Thursday, such as increasing the frequency of its bond-buying auctions.

If bond market turbulence persists, however, the central bank is ready to take further steps to keep bond yield rises in check, including by offering two-year funds at a fixed rate of 0.1 percent in market operations, the sources said.

Some central bankers are hesitant about going that far as it would give much greater authority to bureaucrats who conduct day-to-day market operations. It would also effectively mean the BOJ is committed to keeping interest rates at 0.1 percent for two years, binding its hands on future monetary policy.

The Bank of Japan unleashed the world's most intense burst of stimulus in April, promising to inject $1.4 trillion into the economy in less than two years to meet its pledge of achieving 2 percent inflation in roughly two years.

While the aggressive policy helped to boost share prices and weaken the yen, the huge scale of the bank's bond-buying jolted the bond market and drove up the benchmark 10-year yield to a one-year high, hitting the key threshold of 1.0 percent.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, having initially appeared unalarmed by the rise in yields, gave a warning to markets on Thursday, saying the central bank will try to reduce volatility as much as possible in order to apply strong downward pressure on long-term yields.

(Additional reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto and Sumio Ito; editing by Stephen Nisbet)