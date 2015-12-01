LA PAZ - Hundreds of teddy bears, many dressed in traditional costumes, featured in a new permanent exhibition at La Paz's Elsa Paredes de Salazar doll museum are teaching Bolivian children about recent key events in the history of their country.

Museum director Roxana Salazar said the aim of the exhibit, which includes antique stuffed bears by German toy maker Steiff, is to create an educational display that would appeal to children and to depict themes in everyday life.