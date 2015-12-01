Cheers! Former Oz PM Bob Hawke launches lager to round of applause
MELBOURNE Former Australian prime minister and legendary beer drinker Bob Hawke may become a legendary beer maker after he launched his own craft lager on Thursday.
LA PAZ - Hundreds of teddy bears, many dressed in traditional costumes, featured in a new permanent exhibition at La Paz's Elsa Paredes de Salazar doll museum are teaching Bolivian children about recent key events in the history of their country.
Museum director Roxana Salazar said the aim of the exhibit, which includes antique stuffed bears by German toy maker Steiff, is to create an educational display that would appeal to children and to depict themes in everyday life.
MELBOURNE Former Australian prime minister and legendary beer drinker Bob Hawke may become a legendary beer maker after he launched his own craft lager on Thursday.
MELBOURNE New York's Eleven Madison Park nabbed the top prize at the World's 50 Best Restaurants on Wednesday, only the second non-European restaurant to win the gong.
MADRID Arms covered in red and green ink, tattoo artist Alvaro Quesada is hardly what cancer survivors expect at a Madrid infirmary, the first public hospital in Spain to offer nipple and areola tattooing.