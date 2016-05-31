Sonam Kapoor speaks during her interview with Reuters in Jerusalem May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Sonam Kapoor lights a candle during her visit to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 30, 2016 REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Sonam Kapoor takes a photograph during her visit to Jerusalem's Old City May 30, 2016 REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Sonam Kapoor takes a photograph during her visit to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 30, 2016 REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Sonam Kapoor visits the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 30, 2016 REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor has visited holy sites in Jerusalem and drew comparisons between the Holy City and her homeland.

The actress and fashion icon is the daughter of renowned actor and producer Anil Kapoor. During her visit to Jerusalem she met local fans who recognized her, asked for her signature and took photos with her.

Kapoor arrived in Israel as a guest of the Israeli tourism ministry and visited Jerusalem's Old City where she toured the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and placed a note between the stones of the Western Wall.

She also visited other locations including Tel Aviv and the Dead Sea.