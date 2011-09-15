This courtroom drawing shows accused Christmas Day Bomber Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab (L) with his defense attorney Miriam Siefer in Federal court in Detroit, Michigan. January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Kabrin

DETROIT A judge on Thursday ruled that incriminating statements about links to al Qaeda by the so-called Christmas Day bomber can be used as evidence in his trial.

Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, a 24-year-old Nigerian national, is charged with trying to detonate a bomb hidden in his underwear on a Northwest Airlines flight to Detroit from Amsterdam on Christmas Day, 2009. Yemen-based al Qaeda militants claimed responsibility for the botched attempt.

Abdulmutallab filed a motion to have his statements quashed because federal agents did not immediately read him his Miranda rights as he was being treated for burns sustained in the bombing attempt. He also said that he was questioned after being given strong painkiller medication.

The defendant, who pleaded not guilty, told U.S. investigators he received the bomb and training from al Qaeda militants in Yemen, home to a resurgent arm of the militant network, U.S. officials said.

Federal agents said Abdulmutallab was not read his rights because they were concerned other suicide bombers might be in the air in a repeat of the September 11, 2001 attacks and did not want the Nigerian to stop talking to them.

During a hearing Wednesday a nurse said that Abdulmutallab did not appear impaired by the pain medication he was given.

"I am satisfied he (Abdulmutallab) was in fact lucid," U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds said at the hearing.

She added there was "no reason to believe that he did not understand the questions he was being asked or the circumstances under which the questions were being asked."

Judge Edmonds said the fact federal agents did not read Abdulmutallab his rights was "fully justified under the circumstances."

The defendant, dressed in a white t-shirt and khaki pants, was quiet in court on Thursday. During Wednesday's hearing he had muttered "Osama's alive," a reference to al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who was shot dead in Pakistan earlier this year by U.S. special forces.

Formal jury selection in the case will begin on October 4, when a pool of 250 potential jurors will be cut to 12 and four alternates. Opening statements will start a week later.

After the attempted attack, the administration of President Barack Obama scrambled to strengthen U.S. airline security by deploying full-body scanners to detect explosives in a passenger's clothing.

The device in the 2009 bombing attempt failed to fully detonate and Abdulmutallab, who suffered severe burns, was subsequently charged with attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction, attempted murder and four other offenses. If convicted he could face life in prison.

