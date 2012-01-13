LITTLE ROCK, Ark Authorities have arrested a man who forced a 73-year-old grandmother to enter an Arkansas bank in a thwarted robbery attempt with what he told her was a bomb strapped to her ankle.

Officers arrested Paul Bradley, 60, of Elkins, Arkansas, on Wednesday night at his home, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. He was charged with burglary, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, extortion and theft.

The arrest came after Betty Davis entered an Arvest Bank branch on Monday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, about 140 miles from Little Rock, in her pajamas and told bank employees that a man had strapped a bomb around her ankle, then ran out of the bank, police said. Authorities determined the device was not explosive.

Davis later told police that a man had used duct tape to tie up her husband, Herbert, after he returned home from a local coffee shop. Police found him unharmed at their rural home.

The man made Betty Davis drive her car to the bank as he followed in her husband's truck, police said. The couple's truck was later found abandoned.

Sheriff officials said Herbert Davis knew Bradley only casually from his visits to a coffee shop. They said Bradley was traced by a vehicle that he abandoned and by hardware store purchases. Police also searched Bradley's house and found items linked to the crime, they said.

