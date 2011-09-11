LOS ANGELES A man who boarded a Los Angeles bus carrying a suitcase with exposed wires and threatened the driver, triggering a bomb scare, was arrested on the eve of the 10th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, police said.

No explosives were found in the suitcase and Eugenio Parades, 62, was arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats and possession of a hoax device, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Sergeant Ed Hummel said.

The incident happened Saturday evening at a busy Los Angeles intersection near downtown, police said.

