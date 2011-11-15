DUBAI Turkey's Atlasjet Havacilik is looking to buy 10 Bombardier (BBDb.TO) CS300 jetliners valued at about $776 million, the planemaker said on Tuesday.

Atlasjet signed a letter of intent for 10 aircraft and has options for five more CS300 jetliners, which could potentially bring the total value of the deal to $1.18 billion, Bombardier said.

Atlasjet, a small Turkish regional carrier, is looking to firm up the order in the next two months, Bombardier's Guy Hachey, president and chief operating officer, told reporters at the sidelines of the announcement.

Delivery of the CS300 for Atlasjet would begin in the first quarter of 2016 and continue through mid-2017.

Atlasjet is the Canadian manufacturer's tenth customer for the new C-Series, and with a backlog of 263 jets, more than 50 percent of its customers are outside of North America and Western Europe, officials said.

"CSeries is a brand new product. we have seen it as the best economic mixed-class," Murat Ersoy, chairman of Atlas said. "This aircraft will be the strength of our region."

The C-Series is Bombardier's bold $3 billion attempt at designing and building its biggest plane yet. The narrow-body jet aimed at the 100 to 149-seater market will put the company in direct competition with the smaller planes of the industry's giants Airbus and Boeing Co (BA.N).

The first delivery of the series is expected to start by the end of 2013.

Hachey said the manufacturer is also speaking with Qatar Airways on the C-Series. "We have a competitive offering."

Later in the day, Qatar carrier's chief executive Akbar al-Baker confirmed talks. "We are still interested in that aeroplane (C-Series). It is a mission-specific aircraft."

However, the remarks came after the carrier announced an order for 50 Airbus A320neo, a competitor aircraft to the C-Series.

(Reporting by Nadia Saleem)