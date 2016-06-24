TORONTO Canadian plane and train manufacturer Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) said on Friday it was committed to its operations in Britain, but it was too early to speculate on the impact of the country's vote to leave the European Union.

"As always, we are committed to our businesses, all our employees and our customers in the UK, and we will continue to work with the Government and other industry stakeholders to create the necessary business environment to ensure our future success," said the company in a statement.

The company has about 5,000 workers in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where it manufactures and designs aircraft wings, fuselages and other parts, including wings for its new CSeries jet, and services planes.

Bombardier is also Britain's last train manufacturer, with a plant in Derby. In 2014, it signed a key contract to manufacture train cars for Crossrail, a project to connect London's Heathrow Airport with Essex, to the east.

Shares were down 2 percent at C$1.94 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

