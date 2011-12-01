Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
Bombardier's (BBDb.TO) new, larger C-Series jetliner is on track to enter service in 2013, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.
"At this point we can assure you that the whole thing is driving toward delivery in 2013... We have the experience to deliver this airplane on time," Bombardier CEO Pierre Beaudoin said on a conference call.
He also said that demand for Bombardier's larger-sized business jets has remained strong but appetite for the smaller Learjet family has weakened.
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.