Bombardier's (BBDb.TO) new, larger C-Series jetliner is on track to enter service in 2013, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.

"At this point we can assure you that the whole thing is driving toward delivery in 2013... We have the experience to deliver this airplane on time," Bombardier CEO Pierre Beaudoin said on a conference call.

He also said that demand for Bombardier's larger-sized business jets has remained strong but appetite for the smaller Learjet family has weakened.

