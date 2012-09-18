Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) said its train unit signed a deal worth about 281 million euros ($367 million) with the Saudi Arabian unit of Spain's Talgo to supply parts for 36 high-speed trains.
Intercity passenger train manufacturer Talgo was recently contracted by the Saudi Railways Organization to build and operate a 450-km high-speed railway connecting Mecca and Medina.
Bombardier, the world's largest train maker, said the deal is likely to include propulsion and control packages and high-speed bogies. Most of these will be manufactured at its Trapaga plant in Spain.
Shares of the Montreal-based company, which is also the world's third-largest plane maker, closed at C$3.74 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by Sandhya Vijayan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
Oil giant Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has asked JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley to assist with its upcoming mammoth IPO and could call on another bank with access to Chinese investors, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.