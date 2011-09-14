Banners for the company Bombardier are shown at a sporting event in Lake Louise, Alberta December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Andy Clark

VANCOUVER Shares in Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) fell nearly 6 percent on Wednesday morning after Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) repeated that it had no plans for further plane purchases.

Atlanta-based Delta was regarded by analysts as a likely buyer of Montreal-based Bombardier's in-development C-Series aircraft, sales of which have been sporadic.

The reason the stock is down is "probably the Delta story. It is two-week-old news that was reiterated yesterday," National Bank Financial analyst Cameron Doerksen said.

Delta, which ordered 100 Boeing Co (BA.N) 737 planes last month, said on Tuesday it was not planning any more aircraft orders in the next couple of years.

"There's no second step of aircraft whether it be with Bombardier or Embraer (EMBR3.SA) or Boeing or Airbus EAD.PA," Delta President Ed Bastain said during a presentation at a conference in New York.

Bombardier's stock fell as low as C$4.01 on the Toronto Stock Exchange early on Wednesday, a drop of nearly 6 percent, in busy dealings. An hour after the open, it was off its lows at C$4.09 but still down 17 Canadian cents, or 4 percent.

The C-Series, a 110- to 135-seater single-aisle jet, is Bombardier's bold foray into building its biggest aircraft yet and an attempt to compete with the smaller planes of industry giants Airbus and Boeing.

Sales of the C-Series, which is due to go into service in 2013, have been slower than many in the market have wanted over the past two years. A big order from a carrier such as Delta would have been a strong endorsement of the plane.

($1=$0.99 Canadian)

(Reporting by Nicole Mordant; editing by Peter Galloway)