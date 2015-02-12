German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year: report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
TORONTO The cost of Bombardier Inc's (BBDb.TO) high-stakes CSeries jet program is now pegged at about $5.4 billion, outgoing Chief Executive Pierre Beaudoin said on Thursday.
The Canadian plane and train manufacturer has repeatedly raised the estimated cost of the new jet. Last February it said costs would rise by $1.05 billion, which brought the total to $4.95 billion.
Beaudoin was speaking on a conference call with analysts, investors and media.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.