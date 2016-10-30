Asia shares steady, dollar and oil hold onto gains
SINGAPORE Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.
ORLANDO, Fla. Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) said on Sunday it had booked an order for four of its Challenger 650 business jets from Zetta Jet, a charter operator based in Singapore, valued at $129 million at list prices.
Zetta Jet plans to operate the planes, which have a range of 4,000 nautical miles, between Los Angeles and Southeast Asia, the companies said at the National Business Aviation Association air show. China's Minsheng Financial Leasing Co Ltd, a unit of China Minsheng Bank (600016.SS), is financing the purchase, which comes amid a prolonged slowdown in business jet orders.
CALGARY, Alberta U.S. President Donald Trump's move this week to revive the Keystone XL oil pipeline marked a major step under his "America First" energy plan to boost U.S. drillers and create new U.S. jobs. But the project's biggest winners may be Canadian.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc's new legal assault on Qualcomm in the United States and China reflects its conclusion that regulators are unlikely to put an end to what it considers the chip maker's unfair business practices, analysts said.