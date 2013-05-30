Singer Jon Bon Jovi performs with his band Bon Jovi during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

MADRID U.S. rock band Bon Jovi has waived its fee for a concert in recession-hit Spain next month so that cash-strapped fans can afford tickets, the band's publicist said on Thursday.

Tickets for the June 27th tickets are priced at 18-39 euros ($23-$50) each to cover costs, the publicist said. The concert has sold out already. Tickets for the Stuttgart leg of "Because We Can: The Tour" cost 77 euros in comparison.

The lead singer of band, 51-year-old Jon Bon Jovi, told El Mundo newspaper that Madrid was originally left off the list of tour venues because organizers feared seats would not be filled at a time of deep recession and high unemployment.

But the band decided to perform anyway in order not to let down Spanish fans.

"We didn't want to let down fans that have supported us for 30 years in a country that I love," he told the paper.

