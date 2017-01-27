LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Retail is like a game of tug-of-war. Customers, stores and suppliers all want to capture a bigger share of the spoils. Tesco's near-20 billion pound merger with wholesale food supplier Booker is a way for Britain's dominant supermarket group to get a tighter grip on the rope, at least for a while.

Tesco will merge with a firm that supplies 700,000 small businesses and restaurants, in a cash and shares offer that will leave the smaller company with 16 percent of the combined beast. The cost savings are 175 million pounds a year, with a net present value of at least 1.2 billion pounds. Yet the companies' combined value had increased by over 60 percent more than that by mid-morning on Friday. That might be partly because real cost savings will be bigger, but also because Booker's chief executive, Charles Wilson, will stick around as a director and shareholder. His investors have made an annual total return of 29 percent in the past five years, on average. Tesco's haven't made any gains at all.

The big prize is flexibility. Traditional retail has been disrupted by shifts towards online shopping and convenience stores. In wholesale too, customers are shopping digitally. Consumers care ever less whether their goods come from a dark warehouse or a shiny outlet. Tesco can over time reshape its 3,500 stores - and maybe close some - as well as combine its vehicle fleets and pack more deliveries into each trip.

Financially, who wins is not so clear. Tesco says it can earn a return above the cost of capital in two years, but suppliers will worry that over half of the stated cost savings come from Tesco-Booker's dealings with them. Things are already tough - at least six Irish mushroom suppliers have gone bust since the UK voted to leave the European Union and the pound plunged. Tesco and Booker are promising them efficiencies and partnership. Set against their increased bargaining power, that only partly consoles.

Finally, there's the other end of the tug-of-war rope: the customers. Supermarkets have been cutting prices for two years, and Brexit is unlikely to make British customers - or the restaurateurs who serve them - feel any richer. The savings from this merger are impressive, but under continued pressure to keep costs falling, Tesco will have to fight to hang on to them.