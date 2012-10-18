For the third consecutive week J.K. Rowling's first adult novel, "The Casual Vacancy," topped the Publishers Weekly's bestseller list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "The Casual Vacancy" by J. K. Rowling (Little, Brown, $35.00) 1

2. "NYPD Red" by James Patterson and Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $27.99) -

3. "Winter of the World" by Ken Follett (Dutton, $36.00) 3

4. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 4

5. "Mad River" by John Sandford (Putnam, $27.95) 2

6. "The Time Keeper" by Mitch Albom (Hyperion, $24.99) 5

7. "A Wanted Man" by Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.00) 6

8. "Live by Night" by Dennis Lehane (William Morrow, $27.99) 7

9. "Low Pressure" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central, $26.99) 10

10. "This Is How You Lose Her" by Junot Díaz (Riverhead, $26.95) 12

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly (Henry Holt, $28.00) 1

2. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen (Dutton, $26.95) 2

3. "Who I Am" by Peter Townshend (Harper, $32.50) -

4. "America Again" by Stephen Colbert (Grand Central, $28.99) 4

5. "God Loves You" by David Jeremiah (FaithWords, $23.99) 5

6. "Guinness World Records 2013" (Guinness World Records) 9

7. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 7

8. "Waging Heavy Peace" by Neil Young (Blue Rider Press, $30.00) 8

9. "Total Recall" by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Dutton, $26.95) 3

10. "Mugged" by Ann Coulter (Sentinel, $26.95) 10

