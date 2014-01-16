NEW YORK Sue Monk Kidd's newest novel, "The Invention of Wings," knocked John Grisham's "Sycamore Row" off the top of the U.S. fiction best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "The Invention of Wings" by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking, $27.95) -

2. "Dark Wolf" by Christine Feehan (Berkley, $26.95) -

3. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 2

4. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 1

5. "Hazardous Duty" by W.E.B. Griffin and William E. Butterworth IV (Putnam, $27.95) 6

6. "Standup Guy" by Stuart Woods (Putnam, $26.95) -

7. "Fear Nothing" by Lisa Gardner (Dutton, $27.95) -

8. "The First Phone Call From Heaven" by Mitch Albom (Harper, $24.99) 3

9. "Command Authority" by Tom Clancy (Putnam, $29.95) 4

10. "River Road" by Jayne Ann Krentz (Putnam, $26.95) -

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Super Shred" by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin's, $24.99) 6

2. "Things That Matter" by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum, $28.00) 1

3. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 2

4. "The Daniel Plan" by Rick Warren (Zondervan, $24.99) 3

5. "The Pound a Day Diet" by Rocco Dispirito (Grand Central, $26.00) -

6. "The Body Book" by Cameron Diaz (Harper Wave, $25.99) 36

7. "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 4

8. "The Doctor's Diet" by Travis Stork (Bird Street Books, $25.95) -

9. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter (Little,Brown $27.00) 11

10. "George Washington's Secret Six" by Brian Kilmeade (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95) 8

Week ending January 12, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2013 The Nielsen Company.

(Editing by Patricia Reaney)