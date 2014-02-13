NEW YORK For the fifth consecutive week Sue Monk Kidd's novel "The Invention of Wings" topped the U.S. fiction best-sellers on Thursday.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "The Invention of Wings" by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking, $27.95) 1

2. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 2

3. "First Love" by James Patterson and Emily Raymond (Little, Brown, $26.00 3

4. "Still Life with Bread Crumbs" by Anna Quindlen (Random House, $26.00) 4

5. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 5

6. "One More Thing" by B.J. Novak (Knopf, $24.95) -

7. "The First Phone Call From Heaven" by Mitch Albom (Harper, $24.99) 6

8. "Command Authority" by Tom Clancy (Putnam, $29.95) 7

9. "Cross My Heart" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29.00) 8

10. "The Longest Ride" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27.00) 13

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Duty" by Robert M. Gates (Knopf, $35.00) 1

2. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 4

3. "Things That Matter" by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum, $28.00) 5

4. "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 8

5. "Super Shred" by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin's, $24.99) 3

6. "The Doctor's Diet" by Travis Stork (Bird Street Books, $25.95) 7

7. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter (Little, Brown, $27.00) 11

8. "The Daniel Plan" by Rick Warren (Zondervan, $24.99) 10

9. "The Body Book" by Cameron Diaz (Harper Wave, $25.99) 9

10. "Scaling Up Excellence" by Robert I. Sutton (Crown Business, $26.00) -

Week ended February 9, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2014 The Nielsen Company.

