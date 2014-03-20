NEW YORK "Power Play" by Danielle Steel shot straight to the top of the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Power Play" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) -

2. "The Bootlegger" by Clive Cussler and Justin Scott (Putnam, $27.95) 2

3. "Night Broken" by Patricia Briggs (Ace, $26.95) -

4. "Be Careful What You Wish For" by Jeffrey Archer (St. Martin's, $27.99) -

5. "The Invention of Wings" by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking, $27.95) 6

6. "Stone Cold" by C.J. Box (Putnam, $26.95) -

7. "Private L.A." by James Patterson and Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $28.00) 3

8. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 7

9. "The Chase" by Janet Evanovich and Lee Goldberg (Bantam, $28.00) 4

10. "Words of Radiance" by Brandon Sanderson (Tor, $28.99) 1

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown, $28.00) 1

2. "Uganda Be Kidding Me" by Chelsea Handler (Grand Central, $27.00) 2

3. "Dark Souls II Collector's Ed. Strategy Guide," by Future Press (Brady Games, $34.99) -

4. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter (Little, Brown, $27.00) 5

5. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 4

6. "The Body Book" by Cameron Diaz (HarperWave, $25.99) 3

7. "The Hard Thing About Hard Things" by Ben Horowitz (HarperBusiness, $29.99) 28

8. "10% Happier" by Dan Harris (It Books, $25.99) -

9. "Things That Matter" by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum, $28.00) 6

10. "The Sibley Guide to Birds" by David Allen Sibley (Knopf, $40.00) -

Week ended March 16, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2014 The Nielsen Company.

