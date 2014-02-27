NEW YORK "Concealed in Death," by J.D. Robb shot to the top of the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday, pushing "Private L.A." into second place.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Concealed in Death" by J.D. Robb (Putnam, $27.95) -

2. "Private L.A." by James Patterson Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $28.00) 1

3. "The Invention of Wings" by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking, $27.95) 3

4. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 4

5. "Killer" by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine, $28.00) 2

6. "Still Life with Bread Crumbs" by Anna Quindlen (Random House, $26.00) 5

7. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 6

8. "Like a Mighty Army" by David Weber (Tor, $27.99) -

9. "One More Thing" by B.J. Novak (Knopf, $24.95) 9

10. "First Love" by James Patterson and Emily Raymond (Little, Brown, $26.00 7

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Super Shred" by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin's, $24.99) 8

2. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 3

3. "Duty" by Robert M. Gates (Knopf, $35.00) 1

4. "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 5

5. "Things That Matter" by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum, $28.00) 2

6. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter (Little, Brown, $27.00) 6

7. "The Body Book" by Cameron Diaz (Harper Wave, $25.99) 7

8. "The Virgin Diet Cookbook" by J.J. Virgin (Grand Central, $28.00) -

9. "The Daniel Plan" by Rick Warren (Zondervan, $24.99) 11

10. "The Daniel Plan Cookbook by Rick Warren (Zondervan, $29.99) -

