NEW YORK "Skin Game," the 15th book in the Dresden Files series about a wizard who works as a private investigator, shot straight to the top of the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Skin Game" by Jim Butcher

(Roc, $27.95) -

2. "Ghost Ship" by Clive Cussler and

Graham Brown (Putnam, $28.95) -

3. "Unlucky 13" by James Patterson

and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $28.00) 2

4. "The One & Only" by Emily Giffin

(Ballantine, $28.00) 1

5. "The Target" by David Baldacci

(Grand Central, $28.00) 4

6. "Field of Prey" by John Sandford

(Putnam, $27.95) 3

7. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt

(Little, Brown, $30) 6

8. "All the Light We Cannot See" by

Anthony Doerr (Scribner, 27.00) 10

9. "The Lincoln Myth" by Steve Berry

(Ballantine, $27.00) 5

10. "Natchez Burning" by Greg Iles

(William Morrow, $27.99) 7

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "One Nation" by Ben Carson

(Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95) 1

2. "Instinct" by T.D. Jakes

(FaithWords, $25.00) 4

3. "Capital in the Twenty-First Century"

by Thomas Piketty (Harvard/Belknap, $39.95) 6

4. "The Closer" by Mariano Rivera

(Little, Brown, $28.00) 7

5. "Good Call" by Jase Robertson

(Howard Books, 25.99) 5

6. "Finding Me" by Michelle Knight

(Perseus/Weinstein, $24.99) 2

7. "Think Like a Freak" by Steven D. Levitt

and Stephen J. Dubner (William Morrow, $28.99) 3

8. "Stress Test" by Timothy Geithner

(Crown, $35.00) 8

9. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter

(Little, Brown, $27.00) 16

10. "Everything I Need to Know I Learned

From a Little Golden Book" by Diane Muldrow

(Random House, $9.99) 11

Week ended June 1, 2014, powered by

Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.

(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Jonathan Oatis)