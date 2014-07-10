Writer James Patterson poses to promote the new movie ''Alex Cross'' based on his novel ''Cross'' at the Four Seasons in Los Angeles, California, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

NEW YORK James Patterson held on to the No. 1 spot on the U.S. bestsellers list for the second week on Thursday with his latest novel "Invisible."

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Invisible" by James Patterson and

David Ellis (Little, Brown, $28.00) 1

2. "Top Secret Twenty-One" by

Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) 2

3. "Silkworm" by Robert Galbraith

(LB/Mulholland, $28.00) 3

4. "Mr. Mercedes," by Stephen King

(Scribner, $30.00) 4

5. "The City" by Dean Koontz

(Bantam, $28.00) -

6. "Written in My Own Heart’s Blood"

by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte, $35.00) 5

7. "The Goldfinch," by Donna Tartt

(Little, Brown, $30) 7

8. "All Fall Down" by Jennifer Weiner

(Atria, $26.99) 6

9. "The One & Only," by Emily Giffin

(Ballantine, $28.00) 9

10. "Born of Fury" by Sherrilyn Kenyon

(St. Martin’s, $27.99) -

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Blood Feud" by Edward Klein

(Regnery, $27.99) 2

2. "Hard Choices" by Hillary Rodham Clinton

(Simon & Schuster, $35.00) 1

3. "How the World Sees You" by

Sally Hogshead (HarperBusiness, $29.99) -

4. "One Nation," by Ben Carson

(Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95) 3

5. "All In Startup" by Diana Kander,

(Wiley, $24.95) -

6. "Instinct," by T.D. Jakes

(FaithWords, $25.00) 5

7. "The Family of Jesus" by

Karen Kingsbury (Howard Books, $19.99) -

8. "Think Like a Freak," by Steven D.

Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner (William

Morrow, $28.99) 7

9. "Capital in the Twenty-First Century,"

by Thomas Piketty (Harvard/Belknap, $39.95) 6

10. "Good Call," by Jase Robertson

(Howard Books, 25.99) 4

