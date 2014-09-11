NEW YORK "Personal," the newest Jack Reacher thriller from author Lee Child, soared to the top of the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Personal" by Lee Child

(Delacorte, $28.00) -

2. "Somewhere Safe with Somebody Good" by

Jan Karon (Putnam, $27.95) -

3. "The Eye of Heaven" by Clive Cussler

and Russell Blake (Putnam, $28.95) -

4. "The Bone Clocks" by David Mitchell

(Random House, $30.00) -

5. "Dark Blood" by Christine Feehan

(Berkley, $26.95) -

6. "The Secret Place" by Tana French

(Viking, $27.95) -

7. "Angels Walking" by Karen Kingsbury

(S&S/Howard, $22.99) -

8. "Mean Streak," by Sandra Brown

(Grand Central, $26.00) 2

9. "Son of No One" by Sherrilyn Kenyon

(St. Martin’s, $27.99) -

10. "Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and

His Years of Pilgrimage," by Haruki Murakami

(Knopf, $25.95) 3

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "What If?" by Randall Munroe

(HMH, $24.00) -

2. "Unphiltered" by Phil Robertson

(S&S/Howard, $25.99) -

3. "What I Know for Sure," by Oprah Winfrey

(Flatiron, $24.99) -

4. "Chasers of the Light"

by Tyler Knott Gregson (Perigee, $18.00) -

5. "One Nation," by Ben Carson

(Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95) 2

6. "America," by Dinesh D'Souza

(Regnery, $29.99) 3

7. "100 Days of Real Food," by Lisa

Leake (Morrow, $29.99) 1

8. "Diary of a Mad Diva" by Joan Rivers

(Berkley, $26.95) -

9. "Dungeons & Dragons: Player's Handbook

5th Edition," by Wizards RPG Team

(Wizards of the Coast, $49.95) 4

10. "Indulge" by Kathy Wakile

(St. Martin’s Griffin, $26.99) -

Week ended Sept. 7, 2014, powered by

Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.

