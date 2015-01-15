NEW YORK World War Two novel "All the Light We Cannot See" held on to the No. 1 spot on the U.S. bestseller list on Thursday for the second consecutive week.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "All the Light We Cannot See"

by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27) 1

2. "Gray Mountain" by John Grisham

(Doubleday, $28.95) 2

3. "Insatiable Appetites" by Stuart Woods

(Putnam, $27.95) -

4. "The Third Target" by Joel C. Rosenberg

(Tyndale, $26.99) -

5. "Hope to Die" by James Patterson

(Little, Brown, $29) 3

6. "The Escape" by David Baldacci

(Grand Central, $28) 4

7. "As Chimney Sweepers Come to Dust" by

Alan Bradley (Delacorte, $25) -

8. "Trust No One" by Jayne Ann Krentz

(Putnam, $26.95) -

9. "Agenda 21: Into the Shadows" by

Glenn Beck (S&S/Threshold, $26.99) -

10. "Tom Clancy: Full Force and Effect"

by Mark Greaney (Putnam, $29.95) 7

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "The 20/20 Diet" by Phil McGraw

(Bird Street, $26) -

2. "Killing Patton" by Bill O'Reilly

and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30) 1

3. "Zero Belly Diet" by David Zinczenko

(Ballantine, $26) 20

4. "The Life-Changing Magic of

Tidying Up" by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 6

5. "Money: Master the Game" by

Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster, $28) 4

6. "Yes Please" by Amy Poehler

(HarperCollins/Dey Street, $28.99) 2

7. "Make It Ahead" by Ina Garten

(Clarkson Potter, $35) 7

8. "Being Mortal" by Atul Gawande

(Metropolitan, $26) 13

9. "Thug Kitchen" by Thug Kitchen

(Rodale, $24.99) 25

10. "The Skinnytaste Cookbook" by

Gina Homolka (Clarkson Potter, $30) 14

