NEW YORK "Saint Odd," the final book in Dean Koontz's Odd Thomas series, shot straight to the top of the U.S. bestseller list on Thursday, pushing Anthony Doerr's "All the Light We Cannot See" into third place.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Saint Odd" by Dean Koontz

(Bantam, $28.00) -

2. "The Girl on the Train" by Paula Hawkins

(Riverhead, $26.95) -

3. "All the Light We Cannot See"

by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27) 1

4. "Gray Mountain" by John Grisham

(Doubleday, $28.95) 2

5. "Cold Cold Heart" by Tami Hoag

(Dutton, $27.95) -

6. "Insatiable Appetites" by Stuart Woods

(Putnam, $27.95) 3

7. "Hope to Die" by James Patterson

(Little, Brown, $29) 5

8. "The Escape" by David Baldacci

(Grand Central, $28) 6

9. "Agenda 21: Into the Shadows" by

Glenn Beck (S&S/Threshold, $26.99) 9

10. "The Third Target" by Joel C. Rosenberg

(Tyndale, $26.99) 4

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "The 20/20 Diet" by Phil McGraw

(Bird Street, $26) 1

2 "Zero Belly Diet" by David Zinczenko

(Ballantine, $26) 3

3. "Killing Patton" by Bill O'Reilly

and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30) 2

4. "The Life-Changing Magic of

Tidying Up" by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 4

5. "Money: Master the Game" by

Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster, $28) 5

6. "Yes Please" by Amy Poehler

(HarperCollins/Dey Street, $28.99) 6

7. "Being Mortal" by Atul Gawande

(Metropolitan, $26) 8

8. "Make It Ahead" by Ina Garten

(Clarkson Potter, $35) 7

9. "Thug Kitchen" by Thug Kitchen

(Rodale, $24.99) 9

10. "41: A Portrait of My Father"

by George W. Bush (Crown, $28.00) 11

