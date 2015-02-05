NEW YORK "The Girl on the Train," the debut thriller by London-based author Paula Hawkins, held on to the top spot on the U.S. bestsellers on Thursday for the second consecutive week.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "The Girl on the Train" by

Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 1

2. "Private Vegas" by James Patterson

and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown $28.00) -

3. "All the Light We Cannot See"

by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27) 2

4. "Saint Odd" by Dean Koontz

(Bantam, $28.00) 3

5. "Gray Mountain" by John Grisham

(Doubleday, $28.95) 4

6. "Hope to Die" by James Patterson

(Little, Brown, $29) 7

7. "Cold Cold Heart" by Tami Hoag

(Dutton, $27.95) 8

8. "The Escape" by David Baldacci

(Grand Central, $28) 10

9. "Insatiable Appetites" by Stuart Woods

(Putnam, $27.95) 9

10. "The Boston Girl" by Anita Diamant

(Scribner, $26.00) 11

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Zillow Talk" by Spencer Rascoff and

Stan Humphries (Grand Central, $28.00) -

2. "The Life-Changing Magic of

Tidying Up" by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 5

3. "God, Guns, Grits, and Gravy" by

Mike Huckabee (St. Martin’s $26.99) 3

4. "Killing Patton" by Bill O'Reilly

and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30) 4

5. "The 20/20 Diet" by Phil McGraw

(Bird Street, $26) 2

6. "Being Mortal" by Atul Gawande

(Metropolitan, $26) 6

7. "Pioneer Girl" by Laura Ingalls Wilder

(South Dakota Historical Society, $39.95) -

8. "The Autoimmune Solution" by Amy Myers

(HarperOne, $27.99) -

9. "Zero Belly Diet" by David Zinczenko

(Ballantine, $26) 1

10. "The Reaper" by Nicholas Irving

(St. Martin’s $26.00) -

(Week ended Feb. 1, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 Nielsen Co)

(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Andrew Hay)