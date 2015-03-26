NEW YORK Author Paula Hawkins' debut thriller, "The Girl on the Train," kept the top spot No. 1 on the U.S. bestsellers list for the ninth consecutive week on Thursday.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "The Girl on the Train," by

Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 1

2. "NYPD Red 3" by James Patterson and

Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $28.00) -

3. "All the Light We Cannot See,"

by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00) 2

4. "Last One Home" by Debbie Macomber

(Ballantine, $26.00) 3

5. "Prodigal Son" by Danielle Steel

(Delacorte, $28.00) 4

6. "The Assassin" by Clive Cussler

and Justin Scott (Putnam, $28.95) 5

7. "A Dangerous Place" by Jacqueline

Winspear (Harper, $26.99) -

8. "A Spool of Blue Thread" by Anne Tyler

(Knopf, $27.95) 7

9. "The Buried Giant" by Kazuo Ishiguro

(Knopf, $26.95) 8

10. "The Nightingale," by Kristin Hannah

(St. Martin’s, $27.99) 9

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Dead Wake" by Erik Larson

(Crown, $28.00) 1

2. "Pioneer Girl" by Laura Ingalls Wilder

(South Dakota Historical Society, $39.95) -

3. "The Hormone Reset Diet" by Sara

Gottfried (HarperOne, $27.99) -

4. "Get What’s Yours" by Lawrence J.

Kotlikoff, Philip Moeller and Paul Solman

(Simon & Schuster, $19.99) 3

5. "The Life-Changing Magic of

Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 2

6. "Better than Before" by Gretchen Rubin

(Crown, $26.00) -

7. "Being Mortal," by Atul Gawande

(Metropolitan, $26.00) 4

8. "The 20/20 Diet" by Phil McGraw

(Bird Street, $26.00) 10

9. "Killing Patton," by Bill O'Reilly

and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30) 6

10. "H Is for Hawk" by Helen Macdonald

(Grove, $25.00) 25

(Week ended March 22, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 Nielsen Co)

