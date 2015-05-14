"14th Deadly Sin," the latest installment in James Patterson and Maxine Paetro's Women's Murder Club books, debuted at the top of the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "14th Deadly Sin" by James Patterson

and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $28.00) -

2. "The Girl on the Train" by

Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 3

3. "All the Light We Cannot See" by

Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00) 4

4. "Memory Man" by David Baldacci

(Grand Central, $28.00) 2

5. "Gathering Prey" by John Sandford

(Putnam, $28.95) 1

6. "The Liar" by Nora Roberts

(Putnam, $27.95) 4

7. "Death Wears a Beauty Mask" by Mary

Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.00) 7

8. "The Bone Tree" by Greg Iles

(Morrow, $27.99) 6

9. "A God in Ruins" by Kate Atkinson

(Little, Brown, $28.00) -

10. "Rock With Wings" by Anne Hillerman

(Harper, $27.99) -

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "The Wright Brothers" by David -

McCullough (Simon & Schuster, $30.00)

2. "Clinton Cash" by Peter Schweizer -

(Harper, $27.99)

3. "The Life-Changing Magic of

Tidying Up" by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 3

4. "Hope," by Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus

(Viking, $28.95) 1

5. "American Wife" by Taya Kyle

(Morrow, $27.99) -

6. "Legends & Lies" by Bill O'Reilly and

David Fisher (Holt, $32.00) 2

7. "The Book of Joan" by Melissa Rivers

(Crown Archetype, $26.00) -

8. "And the Good News Is ..." by Dana Perino

(Hachette/Twelve, $26.00) 5

9. "It's a Long Story" by Willie Nelson

(Little, Brown, $30.00) -

10. "The Road to Character" by David Brooks

(Random, $28.00) 4

(Week ended May 10, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan

© 2015 The Nielsen Company)

(Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Richard Chang)