Author James Patterson poses at the CBS Studios rooftop summer soiree in West Hollywood, California May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

NEW YORK "The Girl on the Train" ousted James Patterson's "14th Deadly Sin" from the No. 1 spot on the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "The Girl on the Train" by

Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 2

2. "14th Deadly Sin" by James Patterson

and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $28.00) 1

3. "All the Light We Cannot See" by

Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00) 3

4. "Memory Man" by David Baldacci

(Grand Central, $28.00) 4

5. "Seveneves" by Neal Stephenson

(Morrow, $35.00) -

6. "Gathering Prey" by John Sandford

(Putnam, $28.95) 5

7. "Beach Town" by Mary Kay Andrews

(St. Martin’s, 26.99) -

8. "The Liar" by Nora Roberts

(Putnam, $27.95) 6

9. "The Scarlet Gospels" by Clive Barker

(St. Martin’s, $26.99) -

10. "Robert B. Parker’s Kickback" by

Ace Atkins (Putnam, $26.95) -

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "The Life-Changing Magic of

Tidying Up" by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 2

2. "The Wright Brothers" by David

McCullough (Simon & Schuster, $30.00) 1

3. "Legends & Lies" by Bill O'Reilly and

David Fisher (Holt, $32.00) 4

4. "And the Good News Is ..." by Dana Perino

(Hachette/Twelve, $26.00) 3

5. "American Wife" by Taya Kyle

(Morrow, $27.99) 7

6. "The Road to Character" by David Brooks

(Random, $28.00) 8

7. "The Witcher 3: Official Game Guide" by

David Hodgson (Prima Games, $39.99) -

8. "The Whole 30," by Melissa Hartwig and

Dallas Hartwig (HMH, $30.00) 12

9. "Elon Musk' by Ashlee Vance

(Ecco, $28.99) -

10. "A Lucky Life Interrupted" by Tom Brokaw

(Random, $27.00)

(Week ended May 24, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan

© 2015 The Nielsen Company)

(Editing by Patricia Reaney)