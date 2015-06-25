NEW YORK Stephen King's newest book, "Finders Keepers," topped the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday for the third consecutive week.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States are used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Finders Keepers," by Stephen King

(Scribner, $30) 1

2. "The Girl on the Train," by

Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 2

3. "Country," by Danielle Steel

(Delacorte, $28.00) -

4. "Tom Clancy: Under Fire," by

Grant Blackwood (Putnam, $28.95) -

5. "The President's Shadow," by Brad Meltzer

(Grand Central, $28.00) -

6. "Radiant Angel," by Nelson DeMille

(Grand Central, $28) 4

7. "In the Unlikely Event," by Judy Blume

(Knopf, $27.95) 3

8. "Memory Man," by David Baldacci

(Grand Central, $28) 9

9. "The Rumor," by Elin Hilderbrand

(Little, Brown, 28.00) -

10. "14th Deadly Sin," by James Patterson

and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $28) 7

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "The Wright Brothers," by David

McCullough (Simon & Schuster, $30) 1

2. "Legends & Lies," by Bill O'Reilly and

David Fisher (Holt, $32) 3

3. "The Life-Changing Magic of

Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 2

4. "Modern Romance" by Aziz Ansari

(Penguin Press, $28.95) -

5. "Triggers," by Marshall Goldsmith

and Mark Reiter (Crown Business, $27.00) 4

6. "It's a Long Story," by Willie Nelson

(Little, Brown, $30) 10

7. "Dead Wake," by Erik Larson

(Crown, $28.00) 11

8. "Killing Patton," by Bill O’Reilly

and Martin Dugard (Holt, $30.00) 20

9. "Adios, America," by Ann Coulter

(Regnery, $27.99) 5

10. "The Road to Character," by David Brooks

(Random, $28) 8

(Week ended June 21, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015 The Nielsen Company)

