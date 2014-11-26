David Baldacci's newest thriller, "The Escape," made the U.S best-seller list on Wednesday, knocking Stephen King's "Revival" from the No. 1 spot.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "The Escape" by David Baldacci

(Grand Central, $28.00) -

2. "Revival" by Stephen King

(Scribner, $30.00) 1

3. "Gray Mountain" by John Grisham

(Doubleday, $28.95) 2

4. "The Mistletoe Promise" by Richard

Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster, $19.99) -

5. "Flesh and Blood" by Patricia Cornwell

(Morrow, $28.99) 3

6. "The Cinderella Murder" by Mary Higgins

Clark and Alafair Burke (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) -

7. "The Burning Room" by Michael Connelly

(Little, Brown, $28.00) 4

8. "The Job" by Janet Evanovich

and Lee Goldberg (Bantam, $28.00) -

9. "Leaving Time" by Jodi Picoult

(Ballantine, $28.00) 7

10. "Prince Lestat" by Anne Rice

(Knopf, $28.95) 6

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Money: Master the Game" by

Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster, $28.00) -

2. "41: A Portrait of My Father" by

George W. Bush (Crown, $28.00) 1

3. "Killing Patton," by Bill O’Reilly

and Martin Duggard (Henry Holt, $30.00) 2

4. "Make It Ahead" by Ina Garten

(Clarkson Potter, $35.00) 3

5. "Guinness World Records 2015"

(Guinness World Records, $28.95) 5

6. "Yes Please" by Amy Poehler

(HarperCollins/Dey Street, $28.99) 4

7. "Dreamers and Deceivers" by Glenn Beck

(S&S/Threshold, $27.00) 10

8. "Being Mortal" by Atul Gawande

(Metropolitan, $24.00) 13

9. "No Hero" by Mark Owen (Dutton, $27.95) 9

10. "The Andy Cohen Diaries" by Andy Cohen

(Holt, $26.00) 7

Week ended Nov. 23, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.

(Editing by Eric Kelsey and Gunna Dickson)