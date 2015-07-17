Author Paula Hawkins' debut thriller "The Girl on the Train" reclaimed the top spot on the U.S. bestsellers list this week, pushing last week's chart topper, Daniel Silva's "The English Spy," to third place.

Data released on Thursday from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "The Girl on the Train" by

Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 2

2. "Code of Conduct," by Brad Thor

(Atria/Emily Bestler, $29.99) -

3. "The English Spy" by

Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99) 1

4. "Nemesis," by Catherine Coulter

(Putnam, $26.95) -

5. "Truth or Die" by James Patterson

and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown, $28) 3

6. "Finders Keepers," by Stephen King

(Scribner, $30) 5

7. "The Melody Lingers On" by

Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) 4

8. "Country," by Danielle Steel

(Delacorte, $28) 6

9. "Wicked Charms" by Janet Evanovich and

Phoef Sutton (Bantam, $28) 7

10. "Tom Clancy: Under Fire," by

Grant Blackwood (Putnam, $28.95) 8

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "The Life-Changing Magic of

Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 1

2. "The Wright Brothers," by David

McCullough (Simon & Schuster, $30) 2

3. "A Full Life," by Jimmy Carter

(Simon & Schuster, $28) -

4. "Modern Romance" by Aziz Ansari

(Penguin Press, $28.95) 5

5. "Down the Rabbit Hole" by Holly Madison

(Morrow/Dey Street, $25.99) 4

6. "Adios, America," by Ann Coulter

(Regnery, $27.99) 6

7. "A Time for Truth," by Ted Cruz

(HarperCollins/Broadside, $27.99) 3

8. "The Whole 30" by Dallas Hartwig and

Melissa Hartwig (HMH, $30) 9

9. "Dead Wake," by Erik Larson

(Crown, $28) 7

10. "Legends & Lies," by Bill O'Reilly and

David Fisher (Holt, $32) 8

(Week ended July 12, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015 The Nielsen Company)

(Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Paul Simao)