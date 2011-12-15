NEW YORK Stephen King's "11/22/63" jumped to the top of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "11/22/63" by Stephen King (Scribner, $35) 2

2. "Red Mist" by Patricia Cornwell Putnam, $27.95 -

3. "The Litigators" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 4

4. "Death Comes to Pemberley" by P.D. James (Knopf, $25.95) -

5. "Kill Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99) 5

6. "The Drop" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $27.99) 1

7. "Explosive Eighteen" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28) 3

8. "The Best of Me" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $25.99) 7

9. "V Is for Vengeance" by Sue Grafton (Putnam, $27.95) 6

10. "Micro" by Michael Crichton & Richard Preston (Harper, $28.99) 8

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) 1

2. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 2

3. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 4

4. "Go the F**k to Sleep" by Adam Mansbach, illus. by Ricardo Cortés (Akashic, $14.95) 5

5. "Being George Washington" by Glenn Beck (Threshold, $26) 3

6. "Jack Kennedy" by Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster, $27.50) 7

7. "Guinness World Records 2012" (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 6

8. "Thinking, Fast and Slow" by Daniel Kahneman (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $30) 11

9. "Catherine the Great" by Robert K. Massie (Random House, $35) 9

10. "Through My Eyes" by Tim Tebow with Nathan Whitaker (Harper, $26.99) -

(Editing by Patricia Reaney)