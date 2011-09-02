Golden chariot restored for Thai king's "ascent to heaven"
BANGKOK Inch by gilded inch, the chariot to take Thailand's late king on his last journey is being restored by workers in Bangkok in a labor that will last months.
NEW YORK (Reuters Life!) - "Flash and Bones" jumped to the top spot of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Friday.
The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
Hardcover Fiction Last Week
1. "Flash and Bones" by Kathy Reichs -- (Scribner, $26.99)
2. "A Dance with Dragons by George R.R. Martin (Bantam, $35) 2
3. "The Measure of the Magic" by Terry Brooks (Del Rey, $27) --
4. "The Omen Machine" by Terry Goodkind (Tor, $29.99) 1
5. "Cold Vengeance" by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child (Grand Central, $26.99) 4
6. "Full Black" by Brad Thor (Atria,
$26.99) 3
7. "The Help" by Kathryn Stockett (Putnam/Amy Einhorn, $24.95) 5
8. "The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest" by Stieg Larsson (Knopf, $27.95) 10
9. "Ghost Story" by Jim Butcher (Roc,
$27.95) 6
10. "Portrait of a Spy" by Daniel Silva (Harper, $26.99) 9
Hardcover nonfiction:
1. "A Stolen Life" by Jaycee Dugard (Simon & Schuster, $24.99) 1
2. "The 17 Day Diet" by Dr. Mike Moreno (Free Press, $25) 2
3. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 3
4. "In the Garden of Beasts" by Erik Larson (Crown, $26) 5
5. "Go the F**k to Sleep" by Adam Mansbach illus. by Ricardo Cortes (Akashic $14.95) 6
6. "After America" by Mark Steyn (Regnery, $29.95) 7
7. "The Dukan Diet" by Dr. Pierre Dukan (Crown, $26) 9
8. "Prime Time" by Jane Fonda (Random House, $27) 4
9. "The Greater Journey" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster, $37.50) 10
10. "1493" by Charles C. Mann (Knopf, $30.50) 8
LONDON Queen Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning living monarch, celebrated her Sapphire Jubilee on Monday as Britain commemorated 65 years since she ascended the British throne.
HAMBURG, Germany A German tourist attraction that features miniature models of various parts of the world has put up a wall around the United States, in a dig at President Donald Trump's plan to build a full-sized one on the border with Mexico.