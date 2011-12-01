NEW YORK "Explosive Eighteen" jumped to the top of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Explosive Eighteen" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28) -

2. "11/22/63" by Stephen King (Scribner, $35) 2

3. "The Litigators" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 4

4. "Kill Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99) 1

5. "V Is for Vengeance" by Sue Grafton (Putnam, $27.95) 3

6. "Micro" by Michael Crichton & Richard Preston (Harper, $28.99) -

7. "The Best of Me" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $25.99) 5

8. "Zero Day" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 6

9. "Devil's Gate" by Clive Cussler & Graham Brown (Putnam, $27.95) 7

10. "The Christmas Wedding" by James Patterson & Richard DiLallo (Little, Brown, $25.99) 13

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) 1

2. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 3

3. "Being George Washington" by Glenn Beck (Threshold, $26) -

4. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 16

5. "Jack Kennedy" by Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster, $27.50) 6

6. "Guinness World Records 2012" (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 17

7. "Throw Them All Out" by Peter Schweizer (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $26) 2

8. "Go the F**k to Sleep" by Adam Mansbach, illus. by Ricardo Cortés (Akashic, $14.95) -

9. "Back to Work" by Bill Clinton (Knopf, $23.95) 5

10. "Imperfect Justice" by Jeff Ashton with Lisa Pulitzer (Morrow, $26.99) 4

