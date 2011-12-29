NEW YORK Stephen King's "11/22/63" retained its perch at the top spot of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.
The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
Hardcover Fiction Last Week
1. "11/22/63" by Stephen King (Scribner, $35) 1
2. "The Litigators" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 3
3. "Kill Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99) 4
4. "Death Comes to Pemberley" by P.D. James (Knopf, $25.95) 5
5. "Locked On" by Tom Clancy with Mark Greaney (Putnam, $28.95) 2
6. "The Best of Me" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $25.99) 6
7. "Red Mist" by Patricia Cornwell Putnam, $27.95 7
8. "Explosive Eighteen" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28) 8
9. "V Is for Vengeance" by Sue Grafton (Putnam, $27.95) 10
10. "The Drop" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $27.99) 9
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) 1
2. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 2
3. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 3
4. "Go the F**k to Sleep" by Adam Mansbach, illus. by Ricardo Cortés (Akashic, $14.95) 4
5. "Guinness World Records 2012" (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 9
6. "Through My Eyes" by Tim Tebow with Nathan Whitaker (Harper, $26.99) 10
7. "Jack Kennedy" by Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster, $27.50) 5
8. "Every Day a Friday" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $24.99) 21
9. "Nearing Home" by Billy Graham (Thomas Nelson, $19.99) 6
10. "Being George Washington" by Glenn Beck (Threshold, $26) 7
