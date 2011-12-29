NEW YORK Stephen King's "11/22/63" retained its perch at the top spot of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "11/22/63" by Stephen King (Scribner, $35) 1

2. "The Litigators" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 3

3. "Kill Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99) 4

4. "Death Comes to Pemberley" by P.D. James (Knopf, $25.95) 5

5. "Locked On" by Tom Clancy with Mark Greaney (Putnam, $28.95) 2

6. "The Best of Me" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $25.99) 6

7. "Red Mist" by Patricia Cornwell Putnam, $27.95 7

8. "Explosive Eighteen" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28) 8

9. "V Is for Vengeance" by Sue Grafton (Putnam, $27.95) 10

10. "The Drop" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $27.99) 9

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) 1

2. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 2

3. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 3

4. "Go the F**k to Sleep" by Adam Mansbach, illus. by Ricardo Cortés (Akashic, $14.95) 4

5. "Guinness World Records 2012" (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 9

6. "Through My Eyes" by Tim Tebow with Nathan Whitaker (Harper, $26.99) 10

7. "Jack Kennedy" by Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster, $27.50) 5

8. "Every Day a Friday" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $24.99) 21

9. "Nearing Home" by Billy Graham (Thomas Nelson, $19.99) 6

10. "Being George Washington" by Glenn Beck (Threshold, $26) 7

