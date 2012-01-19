NEW YORK "Believing the Lie" soared to the top spot of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Believing the Lie" by Elizabeth George (Dutton, $28.95) -

2. "Private: #1 Suspect" by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown,

$27.99) 1

3. "Gideon's Corpse" by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child (Grand Central, $26.99) -

4. "Death Comes to Pemberley" by P.D. James (Knopf, $25.95) 3

5. "Star Wars Darth Plagueis" by James Luceno (Del Rey/LucasBooks, $27) -

6. "The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest" by Stieg Larsson (Knopf, $27.95) 6

7. "11/22/63" by Stephen King (Scribner, $35) 5

8. "The Litigators" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 8

9. "Lothaire" by Kresley Cole (Gallery, $25) -

10. "Copper Beach" by Jayne Ann Krentz (Putnam, $25.95) -

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "American Sniper" by Scott McEwen & Jim DeFelice (Morrow, $26.99) 2

2. "Through My Eyes" by Tim Tebow with Nathan Whitaker (HarperOne, $26.99) 11

3. "Taking People with You" by David Novak (Portfolio, $25.95) 5

4. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) 1

5. "Choose to Lose" Chris Powell (Hyperion, $24.99) 22

6. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 4

7. "The Obamas" by Jodi Kantor (Little, Brown, $29.99) -

8. "The 17 Day Diet" by Dr. Mike Moreno (Free Press, $25) 7

9. "Thinking, Fast and Slow" by Daniel Kahneman (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $30) 6

10. "Elizabeth the Queen" by Sally Bedell Smith (Random House, $30) -

