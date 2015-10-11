LONDON A biography of poet Ted Hughes that chronicles his multiple love affairs during his marriage to poet Sylvia Plath and after she committed suicide is among six books shortlisted for the Samuel Johnson prize for non-fiction, it was announced on Sunday.

Other titles in contention for the prestigious prize deal with autism, the challenges posed by digital technology, and the American-led effort to put Iraq back together after the toppling of dictator Saddam Hussein.

"I am delighted to say that our list includes some exceptional books, which capture – among other things - the politics of troubled countries, the relationship of life to poetry, the historical understanding of neurodevelopmental disorders and the nature of the new digital world," author Anne Applebaum, chair of judges, said in a statement.

The six titles in contention for this year’s prize, which will be awarded on Nov 2, are:

- "Ted Hughes: The Unauthorised Life" by Jonathan Bate

- "Landmarks" by Robert Macfarlane

- "The Four-Dimensional Human" by Laurence Scott

- "Neurotribes: The Legacy of Autism and How to Think Smarter About People Who Think Differently" by Steve Silberman

- "The Unravelling: High Hopes and Missed Opportunities in Iraq" by Emma Sky

- "This Divided Island" by Samanth Subramanian

Last year's winner, Helen Macdonald's "H is for Hawk", went on to become a global bestseller.

