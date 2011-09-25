Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell takes part in a session titled ''Road to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula'' during the Korea Vision Forum in Seoul May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Former Secretary of State, General Colin Powell has penned a book on leadership skills with the advice "get mad, then get over it," set to hit book stores in May 2012, publisher HarperCollins said on Sunday.

"It Worked For Me: Lessons in Leadership and Life" is a collection of personal tales from the four-star Army general starting with his famous "13 Rules," as well as the 'get mad' advice and 'share credit,' the publisher said.

Powell, 74, was the first African American to serve as Secretary of State, where he worked in the first term of President George W. Bush's administration. In the 1990s, he was widely considered a possible presidential candidate.

He rose the army's ranks, fighting in the Vietnam war and rising to the position of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, where he played a key role in the Persian Gulf War and in the administration of President Bill Clinton.

HarperCollins publisher Jonathan Burnham called Powell "a truly inspirational figure."