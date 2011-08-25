Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice speaks during a lecture ''The Future of Asia'' at the Chinese University of Hong Kong March 19, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

NEW YORK Condoleezza Rice will release a follow-up memoir on November 1 that promises to address her top political roles and give new details about the contentious debates in the lead up to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

"No Higher Honor" follows her memoir effort last year that focused on her upbringing and personal life. The new book will give insights on her former roles as national security advisor and secretary of state under former President George W. Bush, Crown Publishers said.

It also promises to give fresh perspectives on "the behind-the-scenes maneuvers that kept the world's relationships with Iran, North Korea, and Libya from collapsing into chaos," Crown said in a statement on Thursday.

Rice defended the war in Afghanistan in an interview with Reuters last year for her first memoir. She also said the Bush administration made mistakes after the September 11 attacks, but it would be years before it could be fairly judged.

