Queen Elizabeth marks St David's day with leek gifts
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth handed out leeks on Friday to Welsh soldiers at Lucknow Barracks in the southwest English county of Wiltshire to mark St David's Day, which fell on Wednesday.
NEW YORK The British author of the "Fifty Shades of Grey" erotic trilogy will be following up her success with a journal that will be available in bookstores in time for Mother's Day in May, its U.S. publisher said on Monday.
Vintage Books said "Fifty Shades of Grey: Inner Goddess (A Journal)" by E.L. James will be a bonded-leather soft cover journal in which readers and aspiring writers can record their innermost thoughts.
It will include a forward by James, excerpts from the erotic novels, which have sold more than 70 million copies worldwide, along with writing tips and a playlist of music she found inspiring.
"As E.L. James traveled and met with her readers, there was a great curiosity about how she got started writing," Vintage/Anchor's Anne Messitte, the acquiring publisher of the series, said in a statement.
"Her personal story as a writer is inspirational to many women, and journaling has been an important part of her creative process from the start," Messitte said.
There are plans for a "Fifty Shades" movie and the author also has approved a "Fifty Shades of Grey: The Classical Album," featuring Bach and Chopin.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Bill Trott)
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth handed out leeks on Friday to Welsh soldiers at Lucknow Barracks in the southwest English county of Wiltshire to mark St David's Day, which fell on Wednesday.
HAVANA Puffing on a cigar at Cuba's annual Habanos cigar festival, American aficionado Paul Segal said he would buy as many boxes of cigars as he could carry home in case U.S. President Donald Trump tightens regulations on visitors to the communist-run island again.
LONDON A garden made up of 2,100 beautiful handmade daffodils will be springing up overnight in the shadows of St Paul's Cathedral in London to mark the launch of a charity appeal for those living with terminal illness.