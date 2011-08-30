NEW YORK Following other presidential candidates whose books have become a rite of passage to the White House, Minnesota congresswoman Michele Bachmann is writing a memoir to be published on November 21, her publisher said on Tuesday.

Bachmann, the Tea Party favorite and Republican White House hopeful, will address her personal background -- including her roles as a tax attorney, wife, mother and foster mother -- as well as her leap into politics and her "vision for America's future," said a statement from Sentinel, a Penguin imprint.

"This book will help to share my enthusiasm for an energized, pro-growth economy, and the life experiences that inform my optimism for the American people and for American greatness," Bachmann said in the statement.

Bachmann is among the top three candidates seen to have a chance of winning the Republican nomination to take on President Obama next year.

Among other remarks to have come under scrutiny of late, she raised eyebrows this week by saying that Hurricane Irene and the U.S. east coast earthquake were God's way of telling American politicians to cut spending and fix the budget deficit. She has responded by insisting she was joking.

The memoir follows other Republican candidates to have released books, including former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney and Texas governor Rick Perry.

Sentinel has acquired the worldwide rights to Bachmann's book. The imprint said Bachmann will not receive an advance against royalties, in compliance with the rules of the House of Representatives.

(Reporting by Christine Kearney, editing by Jill Serjeant)