Software maker MuleSoft soars in debut
MuleSoft Inc's shares jumped as much as 52.5 percent in their debut on Friday, giving the enterprise software company a market capitalization of about $3.27 billion.
Renewable energy company Boralex Inc (BLX.TO) said it offered to buy Enel Green Power France SAS for C$400 million (about $343 million) to expand in France.
The deal, expected to immediately add to Boralex's cash flow, will add 12 wind farms with a total installed capacity of 186 megawatts (MW) in France, the company said.
The deal will increase the company's overall net installed capacity by 25 percent to 940 MW, Boralex said.
($1 = 1.1647 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
Tesla Inc said on Friday it had raised about $1.2 billion, roughly 20 percent more than it had planned, by selling common shares and convertible debt, ahead of the launch of the crucial Model 3 sedan.