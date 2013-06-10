LONDON Two U.S. hedge fund giants have placed bold bets to profit from an attempted takeover of British water company Severn Trent (SVT.L) that now hangs in the balance with a consortium threatening to walk away after three spurned bids.

While the investors could be nursing losses from a steep share price decline on Monday, they stand to gain if bid talks resume as management comes under pressure from major Severn Trent shareholders keen for a deal.

Elliott Capital Advisors and Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP built stakes equivalent to 1.27 percent and 1.05 percent respectively in the water utility on June 7, according to public disclosures on Monday.

These purchases place the two funds within Severn Trent's top 15 investors.

LongRiver Partners - a consortium comprising a Kuwaiti sovereign wealth fund, Britain's Universities Superannuation Scheme and Borealis Infrastructure, part of Canadian pension fund OMERS - offered 22 British pounds per share for the utility on June 7.

Severn Trent rejected the proposal after the market close that day, saying the offer failed to reflect the long-term value and future potential of the company.

Speculation is mounting that the two sides could yet return to the negotiating table as shareholders urge the board to engage in talks before a 1600 GMT deadline on June 11, set by British takeover rules.

The company's shares dropped nearly 6 percent to 19.46 pounds on Monday.

Elliot Capital Advisors declined to comment and Davidson did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Chris Vellacott and Tommy Wilkes; Editing by David Goodman)