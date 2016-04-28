Despite 'challenging' environment, GM CFO expects strong 2017
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
BorgWarner Inc (BWA.N), a maker of automotive fuel-saving turbochargers and emissions systems, reported a 14.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand.
Net income attributable to BorgWarner fell to $164.1 million, or 75 cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from $178.9 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $2.27 billion from $1.98 billion.
CarMax Inc , the No.1 U.S. used-car dealer, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher vehicle sales.