BorgWarner Inc (BWA.N), a maker of automotive fuel-saving turbochargers and emissions systems, reported a 14.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand.

Net income attributable to BorgWarner fell to $164.1 million, or 75 cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from $178.9 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.27 billion from $1.98 billion.

