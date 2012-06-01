Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
TOKYO Japan's Dentsu Inc (4324.T) said on Friday it plans to buy Montreal-based Beauchesne, Ostiguy et Simard Inc (Bos) to grab more business in French-speaking parts of Canada and expand in the world's No.9 advertisement market.
Dentsu did not disclose the size of the deal. Bos had sales of C$23 million ($22 million) last year. ($1 = 1.0358 Canadian dollars)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.