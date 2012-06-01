TOKYO Japan's Dentsu Inc (4324.T) said on Friday it plans to buy Montreal-based Beauchesne, Ostiguy et Simard Inc (Bos) to grab more business in French-speaking parts of Canada and expand in the world's No.9 advertisement market.

Dentsu did not disclose the size of the deal. Bos had sales of C$23 million ($22 million) last year. ($1 = 1.0358 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Michael Watson)