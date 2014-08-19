The logo of Bosch is pictured on its headquarters in Stuttgart April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

JERUSALEM German industrial company Bosch is in talks to buy Red Bend Software, an Israeli maker of mobile phone management software, for $200-$250 million, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

Financial newspapers Globes and Calcalist said the negotiations come two years after talks between Red Bend and IBM (IBM.N) ended with no deal.

Red Bend's products can be found in more than 1.75 million mobile phones, including the Samsung Galaxy series, and are in use by 80 other companies.

Since its founding, the company has raised some $35 million from Carmel ventures, Coral Group, Greylock Partners, Pitango Venture Capital, Poalim Ventures and the Infinity fund.

Red Bend and Bosch were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)