French aviator crosses Channel in flying car
PARIS A French pilot crossed the English Channel on Wednesday in a flying car that looks part dune buggy, part paraglider.
A Bosnian teenager has performed an impressive, if painful to watch, stunt, breaking 111 concrete blocks with his head in a mere 35 seconds.
Forward flipping his way down a line of 20 stacks of six blocks each, Kerim Ahmetspahic, a young taekwondo martial artist, smashed the blocks with his head in front of a cheering crowd in the Bosnian city of Visoko at the weekend.
He appeared to falter on the 18th stack, but then recovered and finished to loud applause.
Ahmetspahic received a certificate recording his achievement and thanked his parents, his coach and his friends for helping him succeed in the unusual accomplishment.
(Writing by Karishma Singh; Editing by Paul Tait)
PARIS A French pilot crossed the English Channel on Wednesday in a flying car that looks part dune buggy, part paraglider.
SHANGHAI Eight hundred people will watch on Wednesday as Aries Liu, a 32-year-old man who used to be a woman, marries his blushing bride on a cruise ship in waters near China's business capital of Shanghai.
ISLAMABAD They pollute the roads and chug along at a snail's pace, but to their Pakistani owners the rickety trucks are moving pieces of art, commanding attention with garish portraits of flowers, Islamic art, and snow-capped Himalayan peaks.